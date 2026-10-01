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LeasingLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Retail influx boosts Related Argent's London build-to-rent assets

1 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Eight new occupiers lock in commercial footprints at Tottenham Hale and King's Cross

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