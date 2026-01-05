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RetailUK & IrelandInvestment

Retail named real estate outperformer

5 Jan 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Improving occupational fundamentals and stabilising pricing drive renewed investor confidence, according to Knight Frank

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