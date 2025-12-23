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RetailContinental EuropeUK & IrelandInvestment

Retail outlook 2026: a tale of two markets

23 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Consumer confidence and retail sentiment may be on the up, but the gap is widening between the best and the rest

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