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HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland

Retail sector to benefit from rise of community-based healthcare, says CBRE

16 Dec 2025 | 15:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Maturity levels vary across Europe, with Sweden taking top spot

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