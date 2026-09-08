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PeopleCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Retail specialist Vedra hires duo to accelerate expansion strategy

8 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Appointments reflect firm's focus on growing its landlord and occupier advisory platforms

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