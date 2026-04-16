NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionUK & IrelandRetail

Retail’s recovery isn’t just a trophy asset story

16 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Louisa Butters

The next phase of investment should favour assets that are adaptable, well managed and connected to their communities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Tameside Council acquires Ashton shopping centre

26 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Habona on plans for gated fund and German market expectations

26 Oct 2026
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Q+A: Christian Jamison on increasing Valor's platform by 40% in a year

22 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026
Read