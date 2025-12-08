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OpinionAlternativesData centresLife SciencesLondonPolicy & RegulationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Rethinking strategic land for the digital age

8 Dec 2025 | 14:50 | London | by Nick Kirby

The UK needs to organise power, data and science into a single ecosystem

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