NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Reuben Brothers cashes in £170m Soho hotel site

9 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Billionaires offload scheme bought out of receivership

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Shop

In-receivership prime Soho hotel project up for grabs

14 Oct 2024
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: are the Reuben brothers the world’s toughest value investors?

23 Oct 2024
Read

Reuben Brothers selects hotel operator for former In and Out club

15 Jul 2024
Read

Reubens take control of Admiralty Arch

27 Jun 2022
Read