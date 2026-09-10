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CorporateDevelopmentUK & Ireland

RE:UK calls for tax cuts to jump-start stalled £950bn property sector

10 Sep 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Property lobby group urges chancellor to cut taxes and fees as construction activity falls

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