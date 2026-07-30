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ResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandCo-livingStudent AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Revamp of former Glasgow data centre site approved

30 Jul 2026 | 13:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 475 new homes proposed at 145 Elliot Street

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