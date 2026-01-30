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RetailInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

RevCap and CDP complete £27m Kent mall purchase

30 Jan 2026 | 09:20 | London | by May Agaran

Deal kickstarts CDP's new retail strategy in the South East

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