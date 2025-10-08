Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Revcap and Hamilton Kelly buy Scottish office portfolio

8 Oct 2025 | 07:51 | London | by May Agaran

Collection comprises seven buildings totalling  70,000 sq ft located in Kingshill Park, Aberdeen

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Aprirose CEO Manish Gudka

8 Oct 2025
Read

Ballymore lodges plans for £500m Camden scheme

8 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tokoro enters European logistics market with €20m acquisition 

8 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

German developers form new service alliance

8 Oct 2025
Read