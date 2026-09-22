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Revcap recaps £200m housing platform as co-founder launches new business

22 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Paul Morton's new venture aims to combat loss of buy-to-let stock by buying up and preserving lower-cost rental housing

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