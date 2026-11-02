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ResidentialUK & Ireland

Revealed: the best build-to-rent schemes and operators in the UK

2 Nov 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Alexander Peace

HereSay annual mystery shopping benchmark rates 137 assets through multiple viewings

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