Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleInvestmentLogisticsRetailUK & Ireland

Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies

26 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Exceptional dealmaker remembered for his "integrity and unwavering commitment to excellence"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Adult

Q+A: Peter Mather and Chris Webb on the second chapter of Firethorn

19 Nov 2025
Read

Ex-Finn & Co partner launches new firm

11 Nov 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

High Court claim launched by Sandelson against Al Tajirs and Dubai bank over £1.1bn funding u-turn

13 Oct 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Q+A: PBB’s Pamela Hoerr on buying a €3bn asset manager

25 Sep 2025
Read