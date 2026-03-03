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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Revetas offloads Hungarian retail assets

3 Mar 2026 | 14:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Gránit Asset Management buys Park Center Hungary portfolio

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