Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

Revised plans for Salford Soapworks scheme approved

19 May 2025 | 07:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

£200m Salford Quays project will comprise 578-homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Revised Salford Soapworks plans increase housing provision by 30%

29 Oct 2024
Read

Plans lodged for £200m Salford Soapworks redevelopment project

22 Jan 2024
Read
Water, Waterfront, Architecture

Pension fund plans 130,000 sq ft Soapworks expansion

6 Sep 2023
Read

Graftongate and JP Morgan AM join forces for £500m urban logistics drive

16 May 2025
Read