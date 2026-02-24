NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPlanningUK & Ireland

Revised plans lodged for City office overhaul

24 Feb 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Changes in height and massing proposed by LaSalle IM for 1 Silk Street redevelopment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

LaSalle IM submits 1 Silk Street revamp plans

25 Jun 2025
Read

Plans unveiled for 21-storey City twin towers

14 Feb 2025
Read

Magic circle law firm swells London HQ to 360,000 sq ft

27 Jul 2022
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Plans unveiled for City office overhaul

11 Dec 2024
Read