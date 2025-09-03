Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeResidential

Revive plans €60m Belgian office-to-resi scheme

3 Sep 2025 | 14:19 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Urban regeneration specialist to convert former PwC headquarters into homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Fubon and Fabrix prelet 70,000 sq ft at City office

27 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Hadley plans new quarter at former GSK HQ

18 Aug 2025
Read

Vistry acquires Staffordshire site for resi scheme

14 Aug 2025
Read

Plans lodged for 1,000 homes at former Edinburgh paper factory

4 Aug 2025
Read