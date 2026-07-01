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PeopleCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Revo rejigs senior leadership

1 Jul 2026 | 06:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Dan Parr and Stuart Harris join the executive board as chair and vice chair, respectively

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