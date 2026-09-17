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RFR eyes distressed 1990s Berlin mall through CMBS loan option

17 Sep 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz

New York investor holds tranche set against loan granted for Quartier 206

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