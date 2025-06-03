Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateMiddle EastResidentialUK & Ireland

Rhodium appoints former LVMH acquisitions director as strategic adviser

3 Jun 2025 | 10:36 | London | by May Agaran

Pierre Mallevays to focus on expanding luxury resi property adviser's global footprint and partnerships with luxury brands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Building, Town

CPI buys £40m of London luxury resi

21 Dec 2020
Read

New co-CEO appointed for Lodha UK

12 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Firma backs Tribeca’s Brompton Cross redevelopment plans

7 May 2025
Read

One Nine Elms: a long time coming

22 Apr 2025
Read