PeopleCorporateNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandWales
20 Jun 2025 | 14:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Treasury Select Committee confirms Tristan founder will succeed Sir Robin Budenberg
River Island to shutter 33 stores in restructuring bid
Ric Lewis appointed as Crown Estate chair
Ellandi co-founder secures new regeneration role
Ellandi co-founders take on consultancy roles at NewRiver
Poundland to shut distribution centres
Financial Stability Board flags vulnerabilities in $12tn commercial property market
Kennedy Wilson to offload £220m Victoria trophy
Logistics: still keeping calm and carrying on
Shah on property: Israel’s war on Iran will make the road to recovery steeper
Plans in for 484,000 sq ft Scottish data centre
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata
Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park
Valor buys £55m west London industrial estate
Staybrook secures private equity backing and launches logistics assault
Kennedy Wilson to offload £220m Victoria trophy