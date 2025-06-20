Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandWales

Ric Lewis appointed as Crown Estate chair

20 Jun 2025 | 14:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Treasury Select Committee confirms Tristan founder will succeed Sir Robin Budenberg

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Ellandi co-founder secures new regeneration role

20 Jun 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Lendlease appoints nonexecutive director

19 Jun 2025
Read

PSP Investments’ global real estate head departing

18 Jun 2025
Read

Scottish government appoints housing secretary in cabinet rejig

12 Jun 2025
Read