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Hotels & LeisureGlobalLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Richard Caring completes £1.4bn sale of The Ivy Collection

13 Apr 2026 | 07:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Assets were offloaded to Abu Dhabi-based hospitality investor Diafa

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