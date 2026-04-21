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ResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopmentPlanning

Richborough submits 300-home Solihull plans

21 Apr 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Homes England-backed firm is seeking a development partner for the Knowle scheme

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