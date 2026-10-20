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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandPeopleTechnology

RICS’ Nick Maclean on restoring trust, reforming education and AI

20 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Institution's president discusses the progress made during his longer-than-expected tenure

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