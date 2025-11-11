Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

SustainabilityAPACContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentESGGlobalMiddle EastUK & Ireland

RICS warns of slump in green real estate demand growth

11 Nov 2025 | 14:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Middle East and Africa emerged as a strong performer, outpacing all other regions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

People, Person, Indoors

Why property owners have no choice in the UK’s next community agenda

11 Nov 2025
Read
Astronomy, Outer Space, Planet

Where will the money come from in 2026?

10 Nov 2025
Read
Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Europe’s next data centre frontier: the rise of secondary markets 

11 Nov 2025
Read

Whatever happened to airspace development?

10 Nov 2025
Read