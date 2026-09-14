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Hotels & LeisureCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Ridgley takes the reins at Cushman’s UK hospitality team

14 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

He will lead capital markets, operator selection, and valuation and advisory

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