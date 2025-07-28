Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeOccupierUK & Ireland

Right-sizing boosts H1 flex office deals

28 Jul 2025 | 13:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Report from Savills-backed Workthere finds demand and occupancy have stabilised

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Olympia owners secure monster £1.25bn loan

28 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Life Science REIT sale receiving “significant interest”

28 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Tower plans in for site at centre of Croydon council controversy

28 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Road

The Crown Estate buys £95m West End block

28 Jul 2025
Read