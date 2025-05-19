OpinionLondonPlanningPoliticsUK & Ireland
19 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Richard Nosworthy
Two ongoing cases could fundamentally change how the UK resolves disputes
Asda launches £400m sale and leaseback
Administrators line up £235m of Birmingham resi site sales
Site of 40-storey Sheffield co-living tower up for grabs
GB Bank eyes maiden UK mezzanine product
Rights of light: more battles to come?
IM Properties submits 3m sq ft logistics scheme plans
Green light for Brookfield’s City office retrofit
Tenant signs for 405,000 sq ft Wolverhampton industrial scheme
Lendlease confirms JV with the Crown Estate
Investors on edge in Scotland as student rent control chaos continues
Royal suitor circles Lendlease’s UK developments
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
Private equity firm launches £2bn hotels recap
Top Panattoni executive departs after 18 months
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team
New development manager drafted in at One Poultry
Greykite launches big-box platform and makes £340m triple purchase
JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head
Hanover Green poaches Colliers’ London leasing co-heads
Panattoni lands largest logistics letting of the year