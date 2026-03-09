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LeasingDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Rise in leasing activity at Tristan and XLB's South East R&D park

9 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Around 140,000 sq ft of lettings and regears sealed amid defence sector growth

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