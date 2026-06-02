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ResidentialDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Rising costs threaten London's build-to-rent supply

2 Jun 2026 | 16:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning delays exacerbating problem, according to new report

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