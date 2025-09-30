Green Street News - Homepage
Rising defence spending to boost European real estate demand 

30 Sep 2025 | 06:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Munich, Bordeaux and Manchester-Liverpool among the city regions to benefit the most, says LaSalle  

