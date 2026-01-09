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PeopleUK & IrelandRetail

RivingtonHark appoints investment specialist for £250m malls push

9 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Guy Harrison has 30 years of retail investment agency experience

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