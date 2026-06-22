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PeopleCorporateRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

RivingtonHark hires veteran portfolio director

22 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Ilan Goldman has 30 years' experience in shopping centre, mixed-use and regeneration projects

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