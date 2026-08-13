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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

RLAM adds 331 units to build-to-rent portfolio

13 Aug 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bicycle Works marks the first phase of Smithgate, Wolverhampton's largest regeneration project

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