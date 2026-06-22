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Senior livingInvestmentResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

RLAM agrees £35m forward funding for Kent care homes

22 Jun 2026 | 15:20 | London | by May Agaran

Developer Aspire to deliver the purpose-built facilities in Coxheath and Canterbury

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