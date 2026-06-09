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RLAM and Simten lodge Soho Square redevelopment plans

9 Jun 2026 | 12:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The sites include 31-32 Soho Square, 65-66 Frith Street, 10 Chapone Place and parts of 22-25 Dean Street

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