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ResidentialDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

RLAM expands build-to-rent platform with pair of acquisitions

10 Jun 2026 | 10:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Strategic buys in Watford and Barking will increase firm's total holdings to 962 units

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