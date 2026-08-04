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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

RLAM lines up £340m Northampton logistics project

4 Aug 2026 | 13:15 | London | by May Agaran

Brackmills Logistics Park site was acquired from Coca-Cola in September

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