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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentNorth WestOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

RLAM plans £100m resi scheme for former Cheshire campus

24 Feb 2026 | 15:21 | London | by May Agaran

Firm to redevelop Royal London House site into Wilmslow's first build-to-rent development

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