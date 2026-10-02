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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

RN3 acquires €43m Dutch logistics facility

2 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Sale-and-leaseback deal follows firm’s entry into Continental Europe

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