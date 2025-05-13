Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland

RO Group completes Southampton office sale

13 May 2025 | 15:39 | London | by May Agaran

Waterside Place acquired by Signature Properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Developer acquires £70m Swindon site

26 Nov 2024
Read

RO Real Estate names investment director

14 Feb 2022
Read

BNP Paribas Real Estate picks Halo for new Bristol office

11 Apr 2025
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Prime London offices are no longer the only game in town

5 Mar 2025
Read