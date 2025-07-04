Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Service stationsAlternativesCorporateInvestmentRetailTechnologyUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Roadside Real Estate ends asset management deal in Meadow JV

4 Jul 2025 | 17:21 | London | by May Agaran

Firm acquires Meadow's 49% stake in Roadside Asset Management for £1

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Lendlease deal “a 30-year play” for The Crown Estate

1 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Wereldhave secures €125m from private placements

26 Jun 2025
Read
Plant, Potted Plant, Furniture

GIC strikes £120m industrial deal

17 Jun 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Architecture

Specialist investor takes 50% stake in €700m Berlin shopping centre

11 Jun 2025
Read