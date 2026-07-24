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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateFinancing

Robert Irving Burns expands into real estate finance advisory

24 Jul 2026 | 16:01 | London | by May Agaran

Specialist real estate adviser appoints Adam Jaffe as senior director of the business

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