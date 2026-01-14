NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyNetherlandsPortugalSpainResidentialSenior livingSingle-family rentalStudent AccommodationCorporateInvestment

Rockfield promotes duo to senior investment roles

14 Jan 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Josep Bellmunt and Mats Bartels to oversee business in Southern and Northern Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cushman Spain appoints living and corporate finance head

2 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ardian and Rockfield secure €550m financing for PBSA strategy

22 Sep 2025
Read

Ardian and Rockfield buy first German student housing scheme 

11 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Rockfield to develop €53m Madrid student housing projects

30 Jul 2025
Read