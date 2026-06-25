NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Roland Berger's Munich HQ up for €55m sale

25 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Colliers commissioned to market 8,000 sq m asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: Commerz Real: "Our involvement in Elbtower depends on the new investor"

22 Mar 2024
Read

Hines signs chip firm to Munich office

31 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Hines and Commerz Real confirm 21,000 sq m Munich office lease

27 Mar 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Human

Commerz teams up with Hines to buy €1bn+ Munich campus

4 Dec 2019
Read