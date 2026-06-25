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Rolex starts the clock on €30m Cologne office sale

25 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

10,000 sq m property was luxury watchmaker's HQ for more than 40 years

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