Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopment

Romanian developer invests €140m in Bucharest resi project

11 Jul 2025 | 07:22 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

The apartment complex will occupy the site of a former furniture factory

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Transportation

CPI Europe confirms €115m Budapest hotel sale

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Accessories

Dayan family invests €20m in Bucharest hotel conversion

21 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Fountain, Water

Romanian entrepreneur invests €250m in Bucharest resi project

13 Mar 2025
Read

Solida Capital enters Romania with Bucharest office purchase

28 Feb 2025
Read