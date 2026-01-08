NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialIrelandUK & IrelandFinancingInvestmentRegeneration

Ronan Group JV banks €415m refinancing for Dublin scheme

8 Jan 2026 | 10:52 | London | by May Agaran

Deutsche Bank deal bankrolls next phase of Glass Bottle project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ronan Group submits revised plans for Dublin office and hotel scheme

27 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Phayre-Mudge on property: earnings must be launchpad for next property IPO

1 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

US investor plots IPO for prime £1.2bn build-to-rent portfolio

23 Mar 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Why life is finally returning to Ireland's build-to-rent market

19 Mar 2026
Read